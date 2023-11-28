“Prevention also needs the active involvement of citizens, their role as protagonists, it is about implementing appropriate lifestyles, having the information that makes us more aware in choosing health paths. Also to participate in the governance of health policies.” This was stated by Anna Lisa Mandorino, General Secretary of Cittadinanzattiva, on the occasion of the conference “InnovaCtion: research, innovation and change for the health of the future” promoted by GSK.
