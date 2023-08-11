Bari – The health manager Joseph Profiti he died this afternoon, August 10, in Puglia after suffering an illness. He was 62 years old and was in that region to spend the holidays.

Giuseppe Profiti, originally from Catanzaro, held positions of the utmost importance in Rome, with the direction of the Bambino Gesù hospital, and in Genoa for the Liguria Region.

Full professor of Political Sciences, he mainly dealt with planning and management of hospitals by offering consultancy to some national private groups. It was in Liguria Vice President of Galliera and number two of Gaslini.

Until February of this year, he worked as coordinator of the mission structure of the Liguria Region with the task of building the hospital and the research citadel on the Erzelli hill.

After leaving that position, he returned to Calabria at the request of the president of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto, as extraordinary commissioner of health, at the helm of the agency Company Zero.

In 2020 he also joined the Sampdoria board of directors.