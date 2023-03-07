Health | Malnutrition among pregnant and lactating mothers on the rise

Malnutrition has increased by a quarter in 12 countries in two years.

of the UN the children’s organization Unicef ​​warns that malnutrition among pregnant and lactating mothers is on the rise.

Since 2020, malnutrition has increased by 25 percent in the 12 countries that are at the center of the world’s food crisis. The organization stresses that this has a significant impact on children’s health.

According to a recent Unicef ​​report, more than a billion women and young girls suffer from malnutrition, which manifests itself as underweight and short stature, as well as deficiencies of essential nutrients and anemia.

Major some of them live in the world’s poorest regions in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. 68 percent of women and girls who are underweight and 60 percent of those suffering from anemia live in these areas.

Deficiencies in nutrition not only affect women but also the well-being of their children, Unicef ​​says, noting that the traces of poor nutrition can be seen generations later. Malnutrition increases the risk of neonatal mortality, but can also affect fetal development, which can have lifelong consequences for children’s nutrition, growth, learning and future earning capacity.

“Globally, 51 million children under the age of two are short. We estimate that the short stature of around half of these children is due to pregnancy and the first six months of life, when the child is completely dependent on the nutrition they receive from the mother,” the Unicef ​​report states.

According to the estimate, between 2020 and 2022, the number of malnourished pregnant and lactating women rose from 5.5 million to 6.9 million in the 12 countries at the center of the international food crisis.

These countries are Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Chad and Yemen.

“Without immediate action by the international community, the consequences may continue for generations to come,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

“To prevent malnutrition in children, we must also focus on malnutrition in young girls and women.”