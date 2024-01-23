“We think that this project can contribute to building transition paths towards a more equitable, sustainable and inclusive society, leveraging above all also on collaboration, the ability and will to work together, to create networks, partnerships, alliances and therefore to generate impact and concrete benefits on communities, people and territories”. Thus, Marcella Mallen, president of Asvis, on the sidelines of the event celebrating the fifth year of MSD CrowdCaring, which was created to support innovative projects aimed at improving people's health and quality of life by promoting inclusion and diversity, without disability, illness or other form of unfavorable condition may constitute a limitation.