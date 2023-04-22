Countries want to strengthen the health system and have autonomy in the production of vaccines and medicines; agreement has another 6 points

Minister Nísia Trindade (Health) announced this Saturday (April 22, 2023) the signing of a letter of 7 cooperation points between the Ministries of Health of Brazil and Portugal. She highlighted the preparation of countries for future epidemics and health emergencies, with autonomy in the production of vaccines and medicines.

“In these 7 points, I highlight preparing for future epidemics and health emergencies. Both Brazil and Portugal share a common vision. And in this view lies the resilience of health systems, which need to be strengthened to face this type of adversity. […] Also with the capacity of autonomy of vaccines, medicines and other health inputs”, said Nisia in an interview with journalists.

The minister is one of the members of the president’s entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on a trip to Portugal. The government is expected to sign 13 agreements in the country. On Tuesday (22.Apr), the group leaves for Spain.

Nísia also said that the letter has other central points of cooperation. “Consider the social and environmental determinants of health, in a perspective that will need to involve several areas in addition to health, [como] agriculture, environment, science and technology”, he explained.

Finally, he mentioned that the need to strengthen universal health systems was discussed, with the sharing of experiences. And he announced that a visit by the Minister of Health of Portugal, Manuel Pizarro, to Brasília is being arranged.

The exchange of health professionals, a demand of Brazilian doctors and nurses who want to work in Portuguese territory, is not among the points of the letter. Today, they face a long way to validate the registration.

Another common requirement of the Brazilian community in Portugal is to ensure enrollment in the Portuguese health system. By law, everyone is entitled to medical care, but there are many complaints about how enrollment works in practice and the difficulties encountered.