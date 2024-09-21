On the eve of the third “Run For Inclusion”, the new national campaign “Make room for the heart” was presented at the Village at Arco della Pace in Milan, which aims to raise awareness among the general public about Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOC) and give a message of hope to patients affected by it. For the campaign – promoted by Bristol Myers Squibb and carried out with the patronage of the patient association Aicarm Aps (Italian Cardiomyopathy Association), Sic (Italian Cardiology Society) and Anmco (National Association of Cardiologists) – a bench in the shape of a sheet was installed, symbolizing the importance of providing information about a little-known heart disease.