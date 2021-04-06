The Ministry of Health will maintain at least one more week the perimeter confinement of the Region, the curfew at 10 p.m. and the limitation of four non-living people per table in bars and restaurants. They will also follow pMeetings in private homes are prohibited among those who are not part of the same nucleus of the home. In short, all the restrictions in force beyond Easter are extended due to the “tremendous concern” generated by the “unpromising data” with which the month of April begins, the counselor, Juan José Pedreño, warned yesterday.

The incidence grew 4% in the last week and currently stands at 64.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and 32.9 per 100,000 in seven days. It is a smaller increase than the one experienced during the previous week, which was 10%, but we must take into account the lower number of tests during successive holidays and the consequent underdiagnosis. It will be from the next few days when it can begin to check if the Easter has led to the dreaded spike in infections.

At the moment, two municipalities are above all concerned: Torre Pacheco and Puerto Lumbreras. Both locations will remain under perimeter confinement and with the interior of the hotel and catering establishments closed, since they are at an extreme level of risk. Torre Pacheco adds its second week with these measures in force. Although “the situation has improved” in this municipality, the incidence is still very high (291 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), so Health prefers to choose prudence. Meanwhile, in Puerto Lumbreras the alarms have jumped after forty infections were detected in the last week. The Regional Ministry’s plan against the pandemic foresees the activation of the extreme risk level when there are exponential increases in the number of positives.

Puerto Lumbreras and Torre Pacheco will remain under perimeter closure, as they are at an extreme risk level



Among the youngest



The counselor returned yesterday to appeal to the responsibility of all to avoid the fourth wave. “It is up to us to contain it,” he warned. The month of April begins with “a tremendous concern, since Easter has ended and the data are not promising,” he stressed. As in previous waves, infections have begun to increase first among the youngest, but an increase in cases has also been detected in people over 65, Pedreño said. Much of this population remains exposed to the ravages of the virus, because vaccination has not yet been completed among those over 80 years of age and has not even started in the 70 to 79 range.

The British variant is behind 72% of the positives, and eight cases of the South African have also been detected



Therefore, containing the fourth wave while increasing the rate of vaccination is vital to prevent Covid plants and ICUs from refilling. “This month is key in managing the pandemic,” Pedreño summarized. The vaccination campaign is about to take a leap thanks to the increase in available doses, but as long as the rates of the immunized population remain low, it will be essential to maintain “prudence and caution.”

In this sense, the possible impact of Holy Week and Spring Week is of concern. «82% of infections are produced by social and family relationships and the highest number of cases occurs among young people, who in turn transfer it [el virus] to homes, “recalled Pedreño.

Infections among young people between the ages of 20 and 29 have soared by 90%, while cases in the 30-39 age group have increased by 30%. From there, the incidence is also beginning to rise in the older population, from 65 years of age.

Facing Spring Week in Murcia, Pedreño recalled that meetings between non-cohabitants in private homes are prohibited, and asked to avoid “crowds” in streets and gardens.

New strains



The threat of the fourth wave also comes from the hand of the new strains of the virus, more transmissible and, in some cases, more lethal. 72% of the infections detected in the Region of Murcia in the last week are caused by the British variant, according to data published yesterday by the Ministry of Health. There are, in addition, eight cases of the South African variant and one of the Brazilian one.

The Region continues in Phase 1 and seven municipalities are at a medium-high alert level: Cieza, Fuente Álamo, Calasparra, Los Alcázares, San Javier, Águilas and San Pedro, while the remaining 36 are at a low alert level. But there is a data that indicates that the incidence will rise in the next few days. The basic reproductive number (RO), which measures the number of infections produced from a case, is once again above 1 in the Region (specifically, at 1.05). It is a figure that had not been reached since mid-January, when restrictive measures allowed to begin to reduce the transmission of the virus.