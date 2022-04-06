The Ministry’s new strategy limits the tracking of outbreaks in “vulnerable areas”, such as nursing homes or day centers
The Ministry of Health maintains 148 external trackers in the Proconsa Tower in Murcia despite the fact that the new strategy agreed upon by the Interterritorial Council limits the tracking to “vulnerable areas”, such as nursing homes, disability day centers or health centers. Mass monitoring of the population has disappeared
