Government signed this Friday an ordinance that downgrades the status of the disease in the country. State secretaries wanted 90-day transition

The federal government did not heed the request of state and municipal health secretaries for a longer transition to the end of the status of covid-19 health emergency. The downgrade will end rules, actions and structures to combat the pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signed this Friday (22.Apr.2022) the ordinance on the end of Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) of covid-19. A period of 30 days was established for the loss of the status. Here’s the intact of the draft (93 KB).

It is still necessary to publish the ordinance in the DOU (Official Union Gazette) for the deadline to start counting. Queiroga stated that the act will be published this Friday, in an extra edition of the DOU.

The change may cause rules linked to Espin’s validity to lose their validity. This could affect emergency authorizations granted to vaccines and drugs against covid-19, such as CoronaVac, and even public purchases.

THE Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) it’s the Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Departments) had requested 90 days to lift the emergency.

The secretaries claim that there are also municipal and state regulations linked to Espin. They say that, through these acts, temporary hiring of professionals, expansion of services and acquisition of inputs were made.

They declare that it is now necessary to relocate professionals, readjust the services and adapt the contract in progress.

“[Isso] will demand considerable effort by municipalities and states, which cannot be concluded in a short period of time”, wrote in a letter sent to the Minister of Health on Tuesday (intact -144KB). Because of this, they asked for a longer term of 90 days.

THE Power 360 found that the Ministry of Health evaluated the norms of the States and municipalities linked to Espin and, in its consideration, classified that it would be possible to make the adjustments within a period of 30 days.

However, the ministry is also working on a measure to cover specific cases – such as contracts for professionals, supplies or services lasting after May, when Espin would end. The act is still in preparation.

The ordinance was signed at an event at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, in Brasília. All the secretaries of the 1st level of the portfolio were present – ​​with the exception of the secretary of Specialized Health Care, Maíra Botelho, who was replaced by Inez Gadelha. But there was no participation of any other minister of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here are the participants:

Executive Secretary of Health, Rodrigo Cruz;

Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo;

Secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara;

Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros;

Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Sandra Barros;

Secretary for Work Management and Health Education, Hélio Angotti Neto;

Special Secretary for Indigenous Health, Reginaldo Ramos Machado.

On April 7, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said the government should downgrade the status from a covid-19 pandemic to an endemic”in the next days”.

In fact, who designated the disease caused by the coronavirus as a pandemic was the WHO, on March 11, 2020. This status to be continued. What the government did was to withdraw the state of emergency due to the spread of the disease decreed on February 4, 2020.

On April 1, the government published an ordinance that released the use of protective masks against covid-19 in the States.

In an interview with Power360, On March 31, 2022, Anvisa’s CEO, Antonio Barra Torres, declared that the health agency was working so that vaccines and medicines approved in an emergency against covid-19 continue to be used.

Under the laws passed during the pandemic, the emergency use of vaccines and medicines against covid-19 lasts as long as the public health emergency of national importance arising from the coronavirus is valid.

Barra Torres stated that the pandemic is an unprecedented situation in which public bodies should not have a “cold interpretation” of legislation. “We have to see that there are lives that we need to preserve”.

Queiroga said, on March 30, that he has the “BIC pen” to determine the end of the covid-19 pandemic, but that it must use it in a “appropriate”.

“It is true that I have the BIC pen, which President Bolsonaro gave me, but I have to use this pen properly”he said.

In an interview with Power 360 on March 24, the president of the Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Nésio Fernandes, said that the end of the state of emergency will bring difficulties for the acquisition of vaccines and medicines. He also stated that it could put obstacles in the way of a series of faster measures to be taken by States against the pandemic. If this is done, he says, the agility of the response to an eventual new wave of the pandemic is compromised.