“Talking about intimate health and intimate hygiene is a way to make young people understand how important it is to know those areas of the body to improve our state of well-being”. This is the comment of Micol Macrì, a midwife specialized in pelvic floor rehabilitation, present at the first stop of the tour “My Body Match brings Mannaggia to Sex at the Cinema”, the format dedicated to the sexual education of high school students created in collaboration with the @My.Body.Match information campaign by Gedeon Richter Italia.