“We have invited the government to express a precise rule as happens with the pharmaceutical bank regarding the donation of medicines for animals. Just think that during the floods in Emilia-Romagna, companies and suppliers had asked for the possibility of donating medicines immediately but Italian law does not provide for this. We also want to stick our noses in here.” This was said by the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia, Carlo Maccari, on the sidelines of the second meeting of ‘Active Principles’ held at the Palazzo Santa Chiara in Rom