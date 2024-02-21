“For me, inclusion means accepting the limits imposed by the disease but still trying to give our best by being an active part of the society we are part of”. Thus, Barbara Lovrencic, president of the Italian Association of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (Aipit Aps), on the sidelines of the first Sobi Talk of 2024. Titled “Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion” and organized by Sobi, the event was dedicated to sharing the stories of people with rare pathologies, with the aim of shedding light on their still unsatisfied needs and the need to outline a scenario of the situation in our country.