“The health of the planet and One Health is the challenge of today and tomorrow and in this we must implement all the measures available to guarantee health, which also means peace and social and economic security given that we have seen that after the pandemic there are wars. AI can help in epidemiological control.” This was stated by Beatrice Lorenzin, former minister and senator of the Democratic Party, V Health Commission, on the occasion of the conference “InnovaCtion: research, innovation and change for the health of the future” promoted by GSK.