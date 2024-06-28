“The regional council has passed a law that launches the start of immunization against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It is a novelty that we must grasp soon because we need to be immunized in time. Now the legislative instruments are there, we hope that politics too do your part” to support “newborns”. This was said by the regional councilor and professor at the University of Salento, Pierluigi Lopalco today in Bari on the occasion of the conference ‘RSV infections: new strategies and tools for protecting children’s health’.