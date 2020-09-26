Almost three quarters of French people are affected by sleep problems. Since confinement, the intake of sleeping pills has increased. But insomnia, this disease of the century, has been reinforced by the coronavirus according to the professor Damien Leger, head of department “sleep center of vigilance“at the Hôtel-Dieu hospital (AP-HP):”75% of French people in the middle of the Covid period complained of sleeping poorly, which is huge compared to previous periods when they were rather 40 to 45%“.

Besides sleeping pills, other products have invaded the market: herbal teas and natural tablets, often paid relaxation applications, or even items sold on the Internet which can cost more than 260 euros. Sleep has become a flourishing market in France: the turnover of anti-stress and sedative food supplements amounted to 172 million euros in 2019, an increase of 230% in ten years. Always in search of market share, high-tech goes even further with watches and connected rings. They capture heart rate and movements, and deduce sleep cycles.

