





14:03 File photo dated January 12, 2021, of two older adults in a residence in Florida, United States, during Covid-19 restrictions. © Lynne Sladky / AP

Social isolation, especially in older adults, has an impact on health and mortality. A new study from the University of Glasgow shows that one of the most influential factors is visits from family and friends, or the lack of these visits, in addition to living alone or living in company. We spoke with Carlos Celis-Morales, one of the authors of the research, about the reasons that may explain the relationship between loneliness and mortality.