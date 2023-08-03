“The Emergency Department – recall Fadoi and Simi Lombardia – represents the entrance door to the hospital, the ‘first bulwark of defence’ for citizens with medical-surgical problems”, whose activities inevitably “reflect on the activities of specialist departments. Consequently, a reorganization plan of these structures cannot be detached from the consideration of the flow of patients in its entirety, from the Emergency Department to the hospitalization departments, upon returning to the territory”. Internal medicine doctors know this well, “significantly involved, with many sacrifices and a spirit of collaboration – they remark in the letter – in the shift work of many PS”. And it is precisely by virtue of this role that internal medicine specialists submit 7 observations to Bertolaso, “confidants that they will be considered”.

The first critical point identified by the experts concerns the point of the resolution which explains that the unavailability of beds in hospital stays is not sufficient justification to prevent the immediate hospitalization of the patient by the doctor of the Emergency Department/Ps. “In this way”, however, “the problem of PS boarding”, i.e. of patients for whom hospitalization is decided and who are waiting for a bed, “is not solved – the internists object – but only moved, unloading it on hospital wards, without a real advantage for the patient”. On the contrary, “as the literature demonstrates, hospitalization of the patient in an inadequate setting, or in support/supernumerary, as could easily happen, leads to an increase in clinical risk, with unfavorable effects on the outcomes”.

The second problem raised by Fadoi and Simi relates to the passage of the resolution in which, to support the needs of the PS, a rebalancing of the number of beds is envisaged on the basis of epidemiological data and taking into account the needs of the emergency room itself. “A greater number of beds available to the PS is essential. However – the specialists comment – since no increase in the total number of accredited beds is envisaged, but only a redistribution, this would probably be accompanied by a reduction in beds above all for choice, both medical and surgical, and consequently the capacity of public hospitals to respond to non-acute clinical needs, but equally important for the patients, would be reduced.Also the creation of beds for Emergency Medicine operating units- urgency (12-24 beds), in the absence of a change in the total number of accredited beds, it will accentuate this problem”. (continued)