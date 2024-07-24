Green light from the Chamber to the waiting list decree, it is law



The Chamber of Deputies gives the green light to the waiting list decree. The text, in second reading in Montecitorio, was approved with 171 yes and 122 no, and is now law. It provides, among other things, for the establishment at Agenas of a national platform for waiting lists to monitor the times of provision of services.

HEALTH: SCHLEIN, WAITING LISTS DL IS NONSENSE, ITALIANS ARE NOT BEING FOOLED

“You have done nothing for a year and a half and you have pulled out a blank, fluff, four days before the elections. Who do you think you are kidding? Not the Italians. You cannot shorten the waiting lists without putting in a euro and hiring staff”. Elly Schlein said this to the Chamber in the voting declarations on the waiting lists decree.