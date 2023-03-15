Health | Lili Järvinen thought she was living a super healthy life, although the truth was different

Weighing food seemed quite normal to Lili Järvisen for a long time. He avoided eating in a restaurant because he couldn’t be sure what would end up on his plate.

Lili Järvinen, who is studying to be a doctor, made her diet as healthy as possible. However, it did not bring happiness but anxiety. Many people consider their diet normal even when striving for health has become an obsession.

If the lunch salad there was oil in it, it immediately raised the pulse. If the sauce was made from mayonnaise, Lili Järvinen the pasmas got completely messed up.

There was no way to get mayonnaise out of the dish. How on earth had he not noticed?