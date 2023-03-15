Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | Lili Järvinen thought she was living a super healthy life, although the truth was different

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Health | Lili Järvinen thought she was living a super healthy life, although the truth was different

Weighing food seemed quite normal to Lili Järvisen for a long time. He avoided eating in a restaurant because he couldn’t be sure what would end up on his plate. Picture: Vesa-Matti Wrong

Lili Järvinen, who is studying to be a doctor, made her diet as healthy as possible. However, it did not bring happiness but anxiety. Many people consider their diet normal even when striving for health has become an obsession.

If the lunch salad there was oil in it, it immediately raised the pulse. If the sauce was made from mayonnaise, Lili Järvinen the pasmas got completely messed up.

There was no way to get mayonnaise out of the dish. How on earth had he not noticed?

#Health #Lili #Järvinen #thought #living #super #healthy #life #truth

See also  'It makes sense that the EU does not want to work with Georgia'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ten years after Xi Jinping came to power, China is more repressive and dangerous

Ten years after Xi Jinping came to power, China is more repressive and dangerous

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result