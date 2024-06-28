Mexico City.- The virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, appointed David Kershenobich as the new Secretary of Health and he ruled out the Danish system as AMLO boasted.

He specified that the main challenge will be to provide care to the entire population and recover vaccination coverage.

– Is it Denmark now? he was asked.

“I don’t know if we will necessarily be like Denmark, but we will be able to make progress in having a solid health system that can last a long time in the future, yes.”

Regarding whether more budget is required to achieve goals, he stated that the way to manage it must be efficient.

“Above all, we need to start to review all the processes. It’s not just about having more money, but about how to use it efficiently,” Kershenobich said.