





06:32 An Alzheimer’s patient points to a photograph of another patient he used to visit. Arles, France, on May 9, 2023. © Clement Mahoudeau / AFP

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the drug Leqembi its approval. The drug manages to slow down cognitive deterioration by 27% in those patients who are at an early stage. Its researchers celebrate that the drug can make people with Alzheimer’s enjoy their cognitive abilities for longer. Leqembi will be paid for 80% by Medicare, the public health system of the United States. This will make the treatment a little more affordable, $26,500 a year, although its price is still very high. Currently, about 1.5 million patients in the US have early-stage Alzheimer’s and could benefit from Leqembi.