Health | Lead and arsenic were found in ten tampons

Health|The tampons tested in the study were purchased between September 2022 and March 2023 in London, Athens and New York.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A recent study reveals that tampons sold in Europe and the United States contain metals. Tested tampons were bought in London, Athens and New York. All 16 metals that the researchers were looking for in their experiments were found in every tested tampon. The skin of the vagina is more permeable than the rest of the body, which can cause harmful substances to enter the body.

New research tellsthat arsenic, lead and other dangerous metals have been found in tampons sold in Europe and the United States.

The study was conducted at the University of California (University of California, Berkeley), and its results has been published In the Environmental International scientific journal.

The matter was reported on, for example, by the US media CBS Newsan American magazine Time and an international television channel Euronews.

The study was conducted by purchasing tampons in three cities, i.e. London, Athens and New York, between September 2022 and March 2023. The researchers tested 30 tampons from a total of 14 manufacturers. The researchers have not said which manufacturers of tampons were included in the study. The tampons included in the study were purchased both online and in stores.

Tested tampons were made of cotton, viscose or a mixture of these.

Tampons made from organic cotton were found to contain less lead but more arsenic than those made from regular cotton. According to the researchers, the difference may be explained by the fact that different fertilizers are used in the fields that produce organic cotton.

The amount of metals was also affected by the place where the tampons were sold. More lead was found in tampons purchased from the United States than those purchased from Europe.

However, all 16 metals, such as lead and arsenic, were found in every tampon tested in the study, which the researchers were looking for in their experiments.

The research shows that the skin of the vagina is more permeable than the rest of the body. This means that harmful substances can pass through the vagina into the body particularly efficiently.

In addition, the researchers point out that the liver is unable to process substances absorbed into the bloodstream through the vagina.

Researchers according to this, it is known to be the first study in which the amounts of metals in tampons are measured. They emphasize the need for further studies in which the findings of this first study could be repeated.

Researchers also recognize the shortcomings of their research.

It has not been examined whether metals are actually absorbed through tampons into people’s bloodstream, so direct conclusions about the safety of using tampons cannot be made based on this study.

The US Food and Drug Administration commented on the results of the study to CBS News. The agency also points out that although the study proves the existence of metals, it does not assess whether metals are released from tampons into the user’s bloodstream.

According to the study, between 52 and 86 percent of Americans who experience menstrual bleeding use tampons.

Correction 9/7/2024 at 9:29 am: In the story, it was mistakenly talking about arsenic instead of arsenic.