Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the official opening of the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, and equipped it with the latest advanced medical devices, according to the approved specifications and standards under the supervision of a qualified and specialized medical, technical and nursing staff.

The center is the first of its kind at the level of the ministry, which has been equipped to keep pace with the latest international health standards, as the center includes a complete unit equipped with smart dressings and bandages and a four-dimensional printer to print the autologous fat tissue, and it provides plasma treatments, SFV treatments, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Dr. Yousef Muhammad Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, emphasized that the opening of the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah is an excellent addition to the medical monuments chain within the development plans that the Ministry is working on to meet the health needs of the community.

Dr. Saqr Al Mualla, Deputy Technical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns pointed out the importance of opening the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital, which includes several specialties including orthopedics, wounds, plastic surgery and urology, in light of the success achieved by regenerative treatment in terms of regrowth and stimulation of damaged tissues in The body through the cells extracted from the patients’ fats themselves.