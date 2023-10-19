The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched the first Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in the health sector at the state level, with the aim of enhancing the process of digital transformation in the field of health data, employing smart technologies to develop the efficiency and quality of its services, and establishing an integrated digital services system that delights customers and provides them with the best sustainable and innovative services.

The Ministry revealed that the jurisdiction of the Center of Excellence, which has been allocated to be managed by Emirati cadres in cooperation with data analysis experts from SAS, will include seven areas, including licensing of medical facilities, where artificial intelligence will be used to facilitate the process of selecting sites to build hospitals or medical centres, by linking the results of These analyzes are provided to investors before submitting license applications for medical facilities. Doctors will also be supported in securing the necessary licenses according to the country’s needs.

It also includes a donation and organ transplantation center to match tests between donors and patients, which helps facilitate organ transfers and give priority to critical cases inside and outside the country. Artificial intelligence will also be used to analyze the results of radiological examinations, which will increase the efficiency of diagnosing cases. It also includes the launch of an artificial intelligence laboratory next December, in addition to the field of strategic drug stock management, using artificial intelligence to link databases and analyze usage to develop distribution strategies according to necessary needs. It tracks the shipment of medicines from the manufacturing country until they are delivered to patients, while linking it to other systems in the country.

The Ministry explained that the Center of Excellence will enhance the analysis of birth and death data, which will help in understanding the causes and analyzing the data better. He also plays a prominent role in managing the Ministry’s Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Center. In addition to managing information security and analyzing big data, which contributes to enhancing cybersecurity in the Ministry’s network.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, Ali Ahmed Al-Dashti, confirmed that the launch of the center comes within the Ministry’s vision to develop digital services by integrating the latest technologies into services, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, in line with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071.

He pointed out that the establishment of the Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (COE) comes within a joint project between the Ministry and SAS, which specializes in the field of data analysis and artificial intelligence, in line with the leadership’s vision of benefiting from the latest technological innovations, by employing big data to help in predictive analysis of information and making more effective decisions. In addition to attracting an elite group of national research talents to drive technological innovation that enhances the country’s position as a prosperous global center and a leading example of digital governments, in line with the main objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Acting Director of the Smart Health Department, Samir Al-Khoury, said that the center will work to develop high-quality analytical and predictive models in its operations by taking advantage of artificial intelligence applications and advanced data sources, with the aim of providing reliable, high-quality analyzes and research that contribute to improving customer experience, and this partnership with “SAS” will enhance The vital role that the center plays in developing fast and effective digital solutions for processing big data.