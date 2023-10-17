The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched a register of registered medical products via the WhatsApp application, to enable users to obtain the updated list linked to the drug registration program, in addition to providing this service via smart devices, which contributes to providing the necessary information to customers in easy and available ways 24 hours a day. The time is from reliable sources. This feature was added to the WhatsApp application to facilitate obtaining data and provide a better experience for customers.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, Ahmed Ali Al-Dashti, explained that the Ministry intends to develop the service to enable users to obtain prices for pharmaceutical products licensed in the country, as well as therapeutic alternatives in the event that a specific treatment is not available, as well as to provide patients with access to medications where they are available.

He stated that the Ministry aims to provide a list of registered medicines and medical products via the website, as part of its efforts to enhance health awareness, enable individuals to obtain accurate information about the medicines they can use, and ensure adherence to treatment plans and avoid medication errors, which contributes to enhancing the Ministry’s competitiveness as a government entity. Digital health care and a sustainable model to be followed in the field of developing services to delight customers.

Al-Dashti added: “Through the service, users can easily inquire about medicines registered in the UAE and obtain detailed information about each medicine, such as the name of the medicine, the active ingredient in the product – the pharmaceutical form – the size of the package marketed in the country – the price of the product. “In order to enhance transparency and trust in pharmaceutical brands, and help patients make health decisions according to their needs and doctors’ directions, this service enables both patients and healthcare providers to view the medical products that have received marketing approval in real time to meet their needs.”

He stressed that this service reflects the Ministry’s commitment to improving the quality of health care and health awareness in society, by facilitating access to services and making them available through the WhatsApp application, which is one of the most widespread and used applications in the Emirates and around the world.

Al-Dashti said, “Including the medication guide in the WhatsApp application comes within a package of projects and initiatives launched by the Ministry to ensure innovative health services based on digital data for all segments of society, and to provide institutional services within an efficient and effective digital structure. It also makes it easier for workers in the medical professions sector.” Pharmacists can review registered and licensed medicines, and search by trade name or scientific name.

He stated that the new interactive platform, developed in English, provides a distinguished experience in accordance with international best practices.

He pointed out that the service contributes to enhancing customers’ experience and meeting their requirements faster, with simplicity around the clock, and keeping pace with the latest developments in the technical field in accordance with the standards of smart government enablers, in order to cover the increasing demand for the ministry’s services, and serve the largest number of customers who use the “” application. WhatsApp, which is one of the most important and widely used applications among all segments of society.

You can subscribe to the service, which is available around the clock, by adding the number 0097142301221 to the user’s contact list on the WhatsApp application and sending any welcome word in English, such as Hi, to communicate directly with the service and view the list of available options.

Al-Dashti added, “The new service represents the result of cooperation between the Ministry and health authorities, within the framework of the UAE government’s directives to enhance and consolidate patients’ rights, and provide all appropriate services to support their capabilities and integrate them into society, which constitutes development and support for innovation in the pharmaceutical field in the country and the region.”

He pointed out that “the services available in the WhatsApp application include, in addition to the register of problematic medical products, the service of issuing birth certificates, following up on the application, and the service of attesting leave and medical reports issued by health facilities licensed in the country, with the aim of submitting them to employers inside or outside the country.”

