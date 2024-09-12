Health | Lakut and Salmiaki can cause a dangerous syndrome – “I myself don’t eat anymore,” says the doctor

Health|Even a small amount of lac or salmiac can cause licorice syndrome, in which blood pressure rises and the potassium content in the blood drops alarmingly low. At its worst, the syndrome can even lead to a life-threatening arrhythmia.

Finns are known to be lovers of straits and licorice. Internal medicine specialist Laura Ollila has found in her work that mild licorice-induced symptoms are “not very rare”.

Heini Maksimainen HS

21:14

In May in the published medical In Duodecim magazine a dramatic incident is described.

The patient was diagnosed with ventricular fibrillation, i.e. a life-threatening arrhythmia that stops the heart. He was successfully revived with the help of a defibrillator.