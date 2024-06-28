“It is very important to understand the spread of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to combat it, considering that it affects all children born in the first two years of life, 60% in the first year”. This was stated by Francesco La Torre, vice-president of SIP, the Italian Society of Pediatrics, of the Puglia region, speaking during the conference dedicated to new strategies and tools against RSV infections, for the protection of children’s health.