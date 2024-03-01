Friday, March 1, 2024
Health | King Harald of Norway still has to stay in Malaysia for hospital treatment

March 1, 2024
Health | King Harald of Norway still has to stay in Malaysia for hospital treatment

The 87-year-old king contracted an infection during his vacation.

Norwegian king Harald will have to stay in a hospital in Malaysia for some time, says the court. The 87-year-old king contracted an infection during his vacation.

The king will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days before he can be flown back to Norway. The transport is organized by the Norwegian Defense Forces.

A plane belonging to the Nordic SAS airline landed in Malaysia on Friday, but Norwegian authorities have not confirmed whether the plane in question is to bring King Harald back. According to Malaysian authorities, the plane is scheduled to leave the country on Sunday.

