Health Kela terminates demanding medical rehabilitation agreements with Vastamo, some therapists do not meet the requirements

According to Kela, the termination of the agreements will affect the ongoing therapies of about one hundred customers.

20.1. 12:41

Coil terminates the existing agreements with the Turku, Tampere, Seinäjoki, Jyväskylä and Hämeenlinna offices of the Psychotherapy Center for Demanding Medical Rehabilitation as of April 1, 2021. Kela states this in its press release.

An inspection carried out by Kela has revealed that some of Vastamo’s therapists do not meet the requirements set for therapists in the competition for individual therapy for demanding medical rehabilitation.

The psychotherapy center Vastamo is a service provider of Kela, which has implemented the demanding medical rehabilitation reimbursed by Kela since 2015.

In order to carry out demanding medical rehabilitation, the service provider must appoint therapists who meet the requirements of the individual therapy contract. The psychotherapy center Vastamo had appointed therapists in some of its contracts who did not meet the requirements set in Kela’s tender, the press release states.

Agreements According to Kela, the demolition will affect the ongoing therapies of about one hundred clients. According to the press release, Kela is in contact with them.

“Termination of contracts is unfortunate, especially for customers. If the client therefore has to change therapist, the transition period will allow a new therapist to be found. We do our best to ensure that their therapy continues uninterrupted, ”says the team leader Susanna Bruun Reel in the release.

Coil says that it has checked that the requirements of the Vastamo therapists’ contract have been met with regard to other valid contracts and found that they are in order.

According to Kela, the termination of the agreements is not related Response room hacking. Termination of contracts does not affect the implementation of therapy for clients receiving rehabilitation psychotherapy.