Health | Kela: Long sickness absences caused by sleep disorders have quadrupled

Sleep problems are a public health and economic problem, says the researcher.

Long ones sickness absences due to sleep disorders have become more common over the past decade, informs Kela.

Receiving sickness allowance based on a psychiatric sleep disorder quadrupled from 2010 to 2022.

Last year, more than 9,000 Finns received sickness benefits due to psychiatric sleep disorders. The frequency of long sickness absences caused by psychiatric sleep disorders has quadrupled since 2010.

According to the researchers, the prevalence of sleep disorders should be taken seriously.

“The increase in sleep problems is, of course, first and foremost a public health problem, because lack of sleep is a clear health risk, but at the same time it is also a national economic problem, because a lack of sleep weakens a person’s cognitive performance,” says Kela’s researcher Riku Perhoniemi in the bulletin.

Temporaries sleep problems are not considered a disease, but long-lasting problems can be diagnosed as sleep disorders. There are two types of sleep disorders in the disease classification: The study in question looked at psychiatric sleep disorders, the most common of which is non-organic insomnia. On the other hand, organic sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, were not examined.

The increase in long sickness absences caused by psychiatric sleep disorders stopped for the time being in 2022.

“However, on the basis of one year, it is still not possible to draw very far-reaching conclusions”, notes Perhoniemi.

Long sickness absences due to psychiatric sleep disorders have become more common in both women and men. However, the increase in women has been stronger.

Different age groups differ for women and men in much the same way: receiving sickness allowance due to psychiatric sleep disorders is most common among 35–54 year olds and least common among 16–24 year olds. It is especially common in women aged 35–54.

Psychiatry sleep disorders can be increased by, for example, depression or anxiety, which, according to Kela, have also become significantly more common since the mid-2010s. Changes in working life and lifestyles can also have a significant effect on the prevalence of sleep disorders. For example, mentally taxing work can interfere with sleep.

Kela reminds that there are some shortcomings in the register information – for example, the fact that only the main illness causing incapacity for work is entered in the sickness allowance solutions.

A sleep disorder and some other mental health disorder may have been recorded in the medical report. For example, an anxiety disorder may be recorded as the main diagnosis, and in that case it is not clear from the registry information whether the sickness absence is also caused by sleep problems.

In addition, sleep problems can cause short sickness absences, for which sickness allowance is not paid and which fall short of national statistics.

“At the same time as we monitor the development of sleep disorders, society should also look for new ways to reduce sleep problems,” says Perhoniemi.