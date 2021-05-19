Health Katja had a child in her thirties and began to equip herself with stronger and stronger bandages for gym classes – Many remain silent about urinary incontinence, but this is how to get rid of it.

Women who have given birth in particular may think that urinary incontinence is just to suffer. It is time to get rid of the misconception.

Can I to go to the movies? What if I can’t keep a pee after a glass of wine? What if urine escapes during sex?

Many ordinary things become tricky if you are unsure whether to dare to laugh or sneeze.

Physiotherapist specializing in pelvic floor disorders Mari Camut encounters women at work who are hesitant to accept a job offer due to urinary incontinence.