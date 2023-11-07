Health | Jukka Jalonen’s knee went bad in the 80s – now the Leijonien coach is happy about the successful surgery at the beginning of the year

According to Jukka Jalonen, the knee is much better than before the operation. “There is no pain, and the leg is straight.”

Tampere

The lions with the head coach On Jukka Jalose is a good reason to be happy about his health when the last season at the helm of the national team is about to begin.

Jalonen, 61, underwent knee replacement surgery at the beginning of the year. According to Jalonen, it worked out great. With that, Jalonen’s knee is in better shape than it has been in ages.

“The knee is much better than before the operation. There is no pain, and the leg is straight. It started to be in such bad oxygen that something had to be done. It worked out great. You have to be really satisfied”, Jalonen said at the national team’s press conference in the Nokia Arena during the Finnish EHT tournament.

Jalonen says that he could run, but the blows would be so hard that he avoids running. Instead, for example, brisk walking is part of the program.

The knee suffered for years before the operation, so the joy of the success of the operation is understandable.

“In the mid-80s, it went into bad shape in the game and plagued it until the beginning of the 2000s. For twenty years, little by little, the knee got worse and worse,” Jalonen explains.

The knee has been under observation, but there was no great rush for surgery.

“At some point, the doctor said that it’s not worth cutting yet when you’re still that young. If you cut too early, you may have to redo it. Now I believe that it will take as long as it takes for our people’s spirits to rise.”

Jalose has an encouraging message for Finns who are thinking about going to surgery and who are perhaps excited about it.

“At least I have strong faith in the Finnish medical community, and this only strengthened my faith. A competent team did the cutting. It also requires rehabilitation. You have to work to get your mobility back and strengthened. If there are problems, it is definitely worth going to surgery.”

Finnish EHT tournament will open the Lions’ games this season. The climax awaits this season in the Czech Republic, where the World Cup will be played in May. Even in November, the spring tournament is already on the coach’s mind, when the performances of the competition candidates are weighed.

Longing hasn’t crept into Jalonen’s mind yet, even though many things come up for the last time during the season.

“It has not been thought of. Maybe in the spring when the World Cup starts to approach. It’s been a normal template until now, I haven’t really thought about it.”

In the first match on Thursday, Finland will face Switzerland. Jalonen expects a tough challenge for Leijon in every game.

“When you look at Switzerland’s group, there are quite a few top names there, with the exception of a couple of players,” Jalonen estimates.

After Thursday’s game against Switzerland, the Lions will face the Czech Republic on Saturday and Sweden on Sunday.