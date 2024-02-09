Health | Jenni Tuominen made a New Year's resolution that can be terrifying – The expert was worried

Jenni Tuominen made a New Year's resolution called the “75 hard challenge”. The expert interviewed by HS has a two-pronged approach to the fierce challenge.

On New Year's Eve many make vows aimed at improving lifestyles. These usually include quitting smoking, increasing exercise, and cutting out alcohol.

Helsinki Jenni Tuominen started the 75 hard challenge at the turn of the year. Its purpose is to follow certain rules every single day for 75 days. Difficulty level: hard.

Tuominen does two 45-minute workouts a day. In addition, he drinks three liters of water and reads ten pages of books a day. During the challenge, alcohol and sugary treats are left out.

At the end of January, Tuominen thought the challenge had gone surprisingly easily.

“It feels like nothing terribly has changed,” he says.

“The hardest part is drinking water and reading a book. They are the ones you have to pay attention to. Others come quite naturally to me.”

Tuominen's challenge ends on Friday, March 15. He also has friends who have started the same challenge.

Developed by entrepreneur Andy Frisella. I challenge touted to boost mental fortitude. At the same time, it is emphasized that it is not a fitness challenge. I challenge in the harder version, you must complete at least the following tasks every day: Two A 45-minute workout. Diet compliance. No alcohol is used during the challenge. The book reading ten pages a day. Water drinking a gallon or about 3.7 liters. Development picture assumption. If one day you don't follow all the rules, the challenge has to start over.

Importing had seen the 75 hard challenge video service on Tiktok and decided to start it himself. His goal is to challenge himself and test whether good routines could remain from the challenge.

Tuominen transformed the original challenge into a more suitable one. He left out taking change photos and following a diet.

Since her goal is not to lose weight, she did not find taking pictures helpful.

Years ago, he practiced fitness sports and followed a diet then. Now he didn't want to go into it because he didn't want his relationship with food to become problematic.

Very the easiest for him has been the daily exercise performances. They have included, among others, group exercise classes, padel, tennis, walking, yoga and pilates.

He has taken care that not all trainings have been heavy. He has only felt tired for two days.

Drinking water has been something that Jenni Tuominen has had to pay attention to during the challenge. A large drinking bottle has helped in monitoring drinking.

Jyväskylä lecturer and postdoctoral researcher at the university's Faculty of Physical Education Enni-Maria Hietavala says his thoughts on the challenge are “ambivalent”.

On the other hand, he believes that the challenge can have positive effects on the well-being of those who complete it. However, it can also cause frost. What is important to him is what kind of person completes the challenge and what his goals are.

The challenge is suitable from Hietavala for a person who already has a healthy and active lifestyle and who has worked out what suits him in the challenge. Then it can suitably bring an additional challenge to life.

He would not recommend the challenge to someone who is aiming for long-term change, for whom starting the challenge would be a major lifestyle change, or who has a background suggesting an eating disorder. For example, energy intake may decrease too much and your body image may be disturbed. Hietavala urges us to think about whether there are more permanent and gentler ways to change.

During the challenge, Tuominen has read literature that deals with self-development, for example. The calendar has helped him complete the challenge.

I challenge the amount of exercise sounds great in Hietavala. It is important for him to know how to regulate the amount of load and to do restorative, calm training in between. Rest days would also be justified for him.

In principle, the 75-day challenge does not include rest days, but you train every day.

The challenge has been criticized for being a diet in disguise. If the purpose is to develop mental fortitude, why should one photograph oneself?

Researcher Dr. Hietavala notices that there is a contradiction. For him, the situation is difficult if the photo determines success in the challenge.

In addition, he points out that refusing certain foods is not necessary for healthy eating.

January at the end, the challenge seemed long to Tuomis, and the halfway point had not yet been reached. However, he was confident about the future.

“I have done this relatively smartly, I have not been strict with the boundaries. If one day I don't drink half a liter of water, I won't start over.”