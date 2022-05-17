Health, Italians get information on the internet

In part because Italians also seem to want to be more informed by the recent Covid pandemic regarding health and prevention. To achieve this they use a variety of sources both online and offline. But it is undisputed that the internet plays an increasingly important role, and not only for the young age group. In summary, this is the photograph that the Ipsos Institute, presented at the recent Cosmofarma, the leading trade fair in the Healthcare, Beauty care and pharmacy-related services sector, held in the last few days in Bologna. According to Ipsos analysts in the last 12 months 85% of Italians he inquired about health and prevention, a growing trend compared to 73% in 2020 and 42% in 2016. Certainly partly as a consequence of Covid, but not only, given that in the medium term the trend was already increasing. But how do Italians find out about health issues?

Health, there are many sources of information to understand and prevent

They do this using a variety of sources. 66% go to the general practitioner. But the number of those who turn to the specialist has increased in the last two years (from 43 to 50%). 50% of Italians then choose to search for information on the internet (51% in 2022, it was 47% in 2020). What is surprising is that this percentage is stable across all age groups. Also because even among seniors, as many as 42% are looking for information by browsing the web. Finally, another 30% go to the pharmacy, especially the younger ones (18-34 years). All in all, Italians have a high level of trust in the pharmacist (61%) and the pharmacy still represents the first access in particular for mild ailments (45%). From his own point of view, among other things, the pharmacist confirms this perception: 75% agree on an increase in the value of the role of the pharmacy during the pandemic period.

Health, on the web for information on specific ailments

But surfing the web what information are you looking for? In 63% of cases they are researches related to specific disorders. This is followed by information on supplements and correct lifestyles (41%), vaccines (40%), non-prescription drugs (37%) and mental well-being (18%). On the latter topic, in particular, anxiety and stress are the most sought after topics on the internet, with an increasing trend from 2017 to today.How do you move on the Net? 81% turn to search engines, while 36% of people looking for health information on the internet do so by going directly to sites they already know. And it is a growing share compared to two years ago, a sign of increased awareness. 24% also look on social media, double compared to two years ago and with a growing trend in this case too. Finally, 8% listen to podcasts on health-related issues, a percentage that rises to 16% in the 18 to 34 age group and which is destined to grow further in the future.

Health, 83% follow influencers and experts

Among those looking for health information on social networks, 83% say they follow influencers or health experts, especially doctors and pharmacists. The vast majority (80%) say they follow their advice and trust more than they generally trust the web. But the internet alone is not enough. After getting informed on the Net, 57% of people go back to their doctor or go to their pharmacist (33%) to investigate and make decisions. In fact, to make a purchase, for 64% of people the advice of the pharmacist is important and 56% want to physically see the product before buying it. Both in the search for information and in the purchase of drugs, therefore, the offline world integrates and will have to integrate more and more with the online universe, indicate the analysts of Ipsos. Even if e-commerce is already a reality today and is destined to grow further in the future, the pharmacy will still remain central to the purchase of health products. In fact, 57% of people say they will continue to buy in-store. 17%, on the other hand, already today buy online, a share that is estimated to rise to 28% in 2025. On the web, over-the-counter drugs, supplements and cosmetics are mostly purchased. There are two advantages of e-commerce recognized by most consumers: economic convenience and convenience, also in terms of saving time. According to Ipsos analysts, however, even in the future the online will not supplant the offline channel, but the two forms will increasingly integrate.