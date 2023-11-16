Of Health editorial team

The hopes of compatriots to improve the future of health focus on diagnostic and therapeutic innovation, research progress to treat incurable diseases, telemedicine, home care, public-private partnerships

Almost four out of ten Italians I am convinced that our shealth will worsen within five years; that will happen within the next twenty years, even one in two compatriots thinks so, with a peak among the new generations (55 percent). Still the doctors are more pessimistic: one in two claims that we will be worse off in the next five yearswell 61 percent believes that the health of the population will worsen over the next twenty years. These are some of the results of the opinion poll The future of health, conducted by AstraRicerche on a representative sample of the population made up of a thousand citizens between 18 and 75 years old and 300 doctors, and promoted by Novartis Italia.

Because your health will get worse Between factors that they can have negative implications on the future of health there are, according to the citizens interviewed: the pressure on the National Health Service (Ssn)

which implies difficulty accessing services (42% support it); the increase in tumors (38 percent), by diseases linked to unhealthy lifestyles (38%) and disorders such as anxiety and depression (37%).

THE doctors agree with citizens in believing that they may have a negative impact on health in the coming years possible pressure on the NHS (41% support it), bothincreased frequency of tumors (43%) than of diseases caused by incorrect lifestyles (40%) and disorders such as anxiety and depression (37%); however, they invite you to lend Attention

Also to the risks related to the shortage of healthcare personnel it’s at episodes of burn out (35%), as well as theincrease in chronic diseases (33%).

What to do to feel better? Who and what will help improve the future of health? The hope of Italians It focuses onll’diagnostic innovation (40% support it) and therapeutic (39%), i advances in scientific research to treat incurable diseases (39%), theadvancement of technology and telemedicine

(38%), but also the diffusion ofHouse assistance (78%) and the development of public-private partnership (72%).

The interviewees recognize the role fundamental role of the “partners” called to work for the future of health: first and foremost the researchers engaged in Research and Development (73%), of doctors and nurses (68%), but also of individual citizens through one of them

greater awareness

(65%), of pharmaceutical companies (60%), of institutions (58%) and patient associations (55%).

For their part, to improve health in the future, i doctors they look with confidence to progress in scientific research (43%) and to the activities of

prevention

and screening (42%), personalized medicine (41%), diagnostic innovation (41%), t

elemedicine (37%). See also A prosthetic system for those who lose their hair due to chemo

Fears Six out of ten Italians – especially women and those over 65 – are Very

anxious for tomorrow. The reasons? The environment, wars, poverty, inequalities; but also the Health

raises fears (in 35 percent of the sample)

more than racism, extremism, the aging population and the decline in births.

More than six out of ten interviewees – especially the less well-off groups (74%) and those who do not work, such as the unemployed and pensioners – express p

concern for the future of the youngest; first of all for the Work (63% of the sample), in particular for precariousness (53%) and pension prospects (45%). Another factor that worries theenvironment: 53 percent of the sample fears that young people will live in a world damaged beyond repair and with frequent environmental disasters.

Whose responsibility is it to improve the future? Everyone can do their part to improve the future. For 8 out of 10 Italians the main responsibility from the institutions national, international and local; more than 7 out of 10 people think that individual citizens, the economic world and private companies should also be involved.

As for the behaviors implemented by compatriots to improve the future, they focus on the environment (with recycling) and energy saving (72%) and containment of unnecessary expenses (65%). For them new generations It is also important to spread the word culture of inclusion And valorise diversity (39% of the sample supports this).

Priorities for young people Young people between 18 and 24 years old, who participated in the survey, are the most projected into the future and also the less “fatalistic”: more than 8 out of 10, in fact, are convinced they can influence it. About four in ten respondents believe there should be one more attention to the mental/psychological well-being of people – and not just physical – by the school, the University and the world of work, and then what they should be technologies to treat those with an illness are more widespreadwhich should be there more attention to psychological well-being also by the National Health Serviceas well as one greater diffusion of technologies such as telemedicine (35% think so).

To involve the new generations and accommodate their concerns and suggestions, a collaboration has been started between Novartis Italia and the National Youth Council (Cng). The negative vision of the new generations regarding the future of health must be matched by the effort of all the actors in the country’s system reverse course – said Maria Cristina Rosaria Pisani, president of the CNG, during the conference in Rome -. And extremely positive that a pharmaceutical company wants to re-imagine together with young people the health of tomorrow. We will launch some working groups that will actively involve young doctors and researchers, representatives of patients and institutions and healthcare managers to gather their points of view and their needs.

Teamwork During the presentation of the survey, Novartis Italia renewed its commitment to re-imagine the future of health, together with various partners, from institutions to doctors and patient associations. We will invest 350 million in Italy by 2025 to strengthen “Research and development” and production activities in the centers of excellence of Torre Annunziata and Ivrea – said Valentino Confalone, Country President of the pharmaceutical company -. In addition to investing in innovation in different areas of health (cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience, tumors) we are committed to working with doctors and patient associations to improve care pathways and with the institutions to encourage the early access to medicines for patients who need them.

Re-imagining the future to provide answers to the health needs of the population a priority, they argued during one panel discussion representatives of institutions, doctors, patient associations.

According to Andrea Costa, former Undersecretary of Health and expert in implementation strategies of the Pnrr-Mission 6 Health, one of the lessons that the pandemic has left great challenges are faced together, teaming up. We must have the ability to rethink one new reorganization: We cannot face today's challenges with yesterday's tools. We must therefore start again from listening and comparing.

Investing in health and facilitating access to care The pandemic has shown that when health is lacking, everything is lacking and that it is essential to invest in health, one euro invested in research leads to approximately 3 euros of savings on future expenses for health, the Honorable Ugo Cappellacci, president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, recalled.

On the importance ofphysical activity for disease prevention above all chronic non-communicableas well as panacea for mental well-beingfocused on Professor Maria Chiara Vulpiani, medical director of the Institute of Sports Medicine – Sport and Health.

We are in a Country full of excellence but the problem of accessing it because there are barriers like the waiting lists, and also of an informative nature – underlined Francesca Moccia, deputy general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva -. “Proximity care” means giving responses to chronically ill people in the areaalso through the use of telemedicine, which is not yet a reality.

Finally, Dr. Luciano Pletti, vice-president of CARD (Confederation of Regional District Associations), focused on the role of the districts sanitary ware for improve local assistance.