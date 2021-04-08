The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) stressed the importance of continuing the vaccination campaign against the “Covid-19” virus during the month of Ramadan, and that there is no medical objection to receiving the vaccine while fasting.

Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, a consultant of internal diseases at Al Rahba Hospital in the administration of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, one of the establishments of the “health” company, said, “Continuing the vaccination campaign during the month of Ramadan contributes to preserving people’s lives and immunizing society from the spread of the virus.”

Al-Hammadi asked community members to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the competent authorities regarding limiting gatherings during the month of Ramadan, explaining that the required spacing during Ramadan is physical distancing and not social distancing, because a person can remain in contact with his loved ones, friends and individuals. His family is using various technology. Al-Hammadi added that dealing with “Covid-19” patients is no different from other patients with regard to fasting the month of Ramadan. If their injury is light or symptom-free, they can continue fasting, but if their infection is severe, and the doctors asked that the patient break the fast, then the response must be made. For medical advice, to speed up the recovery process and receive treatment, because Sharia and medicine are compatible in the necessity of breakfast for the patient in such cases. Abdullah Al-Marzouqi, a specialist in internal diseases at Al Rahba Hospital, stressed the need to continue the vaccination campaign during Ramadan, because there is nothing to prevent receiving the vaccine, from a medical and forensic point of view, indicating that in the event that symptoms appear on the person receiving the vaccine, such as high Temperature, headache, and body aches, so there is no objection to continuing fasting, but in the event of an increase in symptoms and the inability to continue fasting, there is no objection to breaking the fast after a medical consultation.





