Health, ISS: one or more pathologies for 59 percent of over 65s

The data from the ‘PASSI d’Argento’ surveillance system dedicated to the population aged 65 and over collected in the two-year period 2022-2023 show that 59% of those aged over 65 report that, during their lifetime, a doctor has diagnosed them with one or more pathologies including renal failure, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, respiratory failure, bronchial asthma, stroke or cerebral ischemia, diabetes, myocardial infarction, cardiac ischemia or coronary artery disease, other heart diseases, tumors (including leukemia and lymphoma), chronic heart diseases liver or cirrhosis.

28% of those interviewed reported heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases affect 17% of those over 65, diabetes 20% and tumors 14%. “With aging societies, the burden of chronic-degenerative diseases and the disabilities they cause becomes increasingly significant – write the experts of the National Center for Epidemiology, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Cnesps) of the ISS -. Chronic-degenerative diseases today represent the main causes of death, morbidity and loss of years of life in good health and are often present simultaneously in the same individual, also requiring a profound change in the treatment scenario and in the management of patients affected by them”.