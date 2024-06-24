Health | Is it worth sitting on the floor instead of a chair? The physiotherapist breaks down the claims

Health|Sitting on the floor is associated with health claims ranging from increasing muscle tone to the secret to longevity. If sitting without a chair feels awkward, it can reveal two things about the body.

21.6. 2:00 am | Updated 10:07 a.m

Sitting has been slandered for years, for good reason. But could it be that we’re just doing it wrong?

Maybe. Everyone who has ever worked in an office must have heard of the standard work ergonomics guideline: back straight, knees at a 90-degree angle, feet flat on the ground, shoulders relaxed, elbows in line with the desk.