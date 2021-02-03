The technicians of the Ministry of Health are inclined to veto vaccination of those over 65 with the formula from AstraZeneca laboratories which should begin to arrive in Spain and the rest of the EU this February to reinforce the immunization campaign already underway with compounds from Pfizer and Moderna.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Technical Working Group of the Vaccination Program and Registry Report of the Ministry of Health believes that the little evidence on the older population in the clinical phases they do not recommend its use in this group. This has been made known to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), which will be the one who, however, will have the last word in their meeting this Wednesday afternoon.

If the recommendations of the presentation are followed, Spain would thus align itself with the main European countries. The scientific committees of France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Italy, Belgium or the Netherlands have advised against inoculating the formula developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, understanding that there is not enough data to support its effectiveness in older people. However, on January 29, the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English) when it authorized the commercialization of the prophylaxis did not put any cutoff for its inoculation in those over 65 years. The only limit that he imposed was below, since he vetoed his administration to minors. Nor did the United Kingdom, setting daily mortality highs, ban its use in the elderly.

Only 560



According to sources from the technical group reported to this newspaper, in essence the objections to the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, do not come from whether or not this formula is as effective as in younger adults (where its efficiency is around 94.5%), but in that the laboratories in their first tests They practically did not test the compound among the oldest due to the speed of the project and for fear that reactions in older people would be more adverse or less controllable.

It was only in the autumn – these same sources explained – AstraZeneca began the tests, although still with a not very representative sample, with older people. In phase 2 the formula was tested in 560 healthy adults and the studies concluded that the vaccine offers “similar safety and immunogenicity results in healthy older adults than in those 18 to 55 years of age.” According to this first clinical test, the British vaccine generated, as expected, a response of T cells (capable of finding and attacking cells infected by the virus) fourteen days after the first dose and an antibody response to the 28 days after the booster dose (which would attack the virus when circulating through the blood or lymphatic system).

But since these were conclusions from phase 2, this first study could not yet certify the efficacy of the vaccine among the oldest, since the sample of 560 adults in good health (160 between 18 and 55 years old; 160 between 56 and 59 years old and 240 over 70) it was not wide enough by scientific standards. Now, AstraZeneca, which is in phase 3, has increased the members of the group and has incorporated elderly people with previous pathologies.

Calendar



If the effectiveness of prophylaxis is confirmed in this new trial – they pointed out from Health – it is “probable” that Spain and the rest of the EU countries will give the green light to its administration to those over 65 years of age. Meanwhile – they explained from the department directed by Carolina Darias- older people will continue to be vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna preparations. In Health they rule out that the ban on vaccinating the elderly with AstraZeneca could cause a “considerable alteration” of the immunization schedule.

British laboratories have pledged to provide the EU with 300 million doses, of which a tenth would go to Spain. However, the delivery schedule remains uncertain despite the fact that the company promised last week to deliver 40 million injectables to 27 during the first quarter of the year (of which 4 million would go to Spain) after a Bitter trade dispute with the European Commission.