In the Ministry of Health they assume that this same month of April They will be able to begin to inoculate the 146,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine that arrived in Spain on Wednesday afternoon and that since then they have been held in a warehouse without having been distributed to the autonomous communities. The technicians of the department directed by Carolina Darias and the specialists of the Vaccine Conference of the Public Health Commission (which will ultimately decide how, when and to whom to inoculate what would be the first inoculated single-dose prophylaxis in Spain) say sure that the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will shortly endorse, again, the safety of the Johnsson & Johnsson vaccine.

The information that from the headquarters of the European regulator in Holland has reached Health in the last hours are all coinciding: the EMA, which on March 11 gave the authorization to commercialize the prophylaxis now questioned by thrombi in the United States, will return to confirm that it is a safe vaccine because “The benefits of this single-dose compound far outweigh the risks”.

According to this information coming from the PRAC, the new endorsement could be next week, which would allow Health to start the inoculations before the end of April, once the Vaccine Committee reviewed, if necessary, the inoculation strategy of this compound that, in principle, It was already agreed that it would be reserved for people between 70 and 79 years old. And given that this age group had already been set and that the 6 cases of a “rare and serious type of blood clot studied by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) occurred in women between 18 and 48 years old,” Health does not believe that major changes in strategy are necessary once the EMA of its ‘ok’ to the distribution of the North American giant compound.

More time



The EMA has already hinted through various channels that it does not intend to veto the use of Janssen and that if it has blessed the administration in Europe of AstraZeneca with 1 case of thrombi per 100,000 punctures, it will not be less with the Jhonsson formula & Jhonsson who so far has a stroke incidence of 1 in 1 million. However, in the United States they do not see things so clear, to the point that in the last few hours the recommendation to temporarily suspend vaccination with Janssen has been extended for another week. Experts from the advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have asked more time to know more details about the detected thrombi. The scientists debated the possibility of requesting that the suspension of vaccination continue or apply it only to a certain age group, without reaching an agreement.

Today the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the 27 not to veto adenovirus vaccines (Janssen but also AstraZeneca) because “The risk of having a thrombus is higher if you have covid than if you are vaccinated with AstraZeneca”, in the words of Hans Kluge, WHO regional director, who called on European countries to “accelerate” inoculations with any of the approved formulas.

Spain, Health officials explain, shares Kluge’s analysis that at the present time none of the trademarks approved by the EMA can be disregarded, although the European Commission itself, with a view to starting next year, has set aside the two adenovirus technology companies in its portfolio. Health insists in its documents that today it still has 12,232,200 AstraZeneca doses and 17,598,400 Janssen single-dose vials by 1 October within his plan to get the immunization of 70% of Spaniards before the end of August.