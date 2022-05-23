The Ministry of Health notified the Ministry of Health on Monday afternoon of a case of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin detected in the Region of Murcia. As THE TRUTH has learned, it is a five-year-old patient who is admitted to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital ward, where he is being treated and shows a favorable evolution.

The case has been declared this Monday as a ‘case under investigation’ following the established protocol, after being negative in the different hepatitis tests. From the Ministry, the patient’s samples will be sent to the National Microbiology Center for study, as established by the protocol.

The causes of this disease are still unknown, although international organizations are working to determine its origin. From the Ministry of Health, a call for calm is made, since “the patient is progressing favorably and the regional health system is prepared to deal with this pathology.” At the beginning of this year, a possible case of hepatitis of unknown origin in a child under 16 years of age was already investigated, although it was finally ruled out.