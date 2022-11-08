It is estimated that 1.7% of the world population is born with an intersex body, people with gendered characteristics. That is, non-normative genitalia, alteration of the gonads of hormonal or chromosomal levels. Intersexuality refers to a series of variations that differ from the standard of masculine and feminine corporality. It is not about gender identity or sexual orientation. Intersex people suffer violations and stigmatization by health personnel and society from birth.

