Tuesday, March 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | Intermittent fasts are linked to a higher risk of death, says a recent study

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Health | Intermittent fasts are linked to a higher risk of death, says a recent study

No unequivocal evidence has been obtained about the effectiveness of time-restricted eating, such as the 16/8 fast.

Short breaks has been glowing in recent years. A model in which all meals of the day are scheduled within certain hours without actually counting calories has gained popularity.

In time-limited fasts, eating is timed within 4–12 hours of the day. The most well-known is probably the 16/8 diet, where there are 16 fasting hours, and eating is scheduled in an 8-hour time window, such as 8–16 or 12–20.

Some studies that have investigated the topic report promising results. When overweight subjects have restricted their eating for 16 weeks, for example 10–11 hours period a day, weight has been lost, sleep has improved and energy has increased – and the benefits have lasted for a year.

Other studies question the efficacy. Time-restricted eating is not a more effective way to lose weight than limiting eating to three meals a day without time windows, tells for example, a study published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine.

See also  Russian attack | Forbes magazine calculated: Russia burned another billion euros for a couple of days of missile attacks on Ukraine

Of some of reviews including time-limited eating could also lower blood pressure and improve insulin resistance. When insulin resistance improves, the effect of insulin in the cells improves.

Randomized interventions however, do not unequivocally indicatethat intermittent fasting would be beneficial for sugar and fat metabolism.

Now a new study confuses things even more.

Time-limited eating is linked to a higher risk of death, says an analysis based on data from more than 20,000 Americans.

According to those who followed the 16/8 fast 91 percent higher risk of dying from cardiovascular problems. Those people who had timed their meals within an 8-10 hour window of the day had a 66 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease or stroke.

Professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University Victor Wenze Zhong reported preliminary findings at the American Heart Association meeting in Chicago this week. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

“Overall, this study suggests that time-restricted eating may have short-term benefits but harmful long-term effects,” says the Stanford University professor Christopher Gardner American Heart Association in the bulletin.

See also  Girl (13) is systematically bullied for nude photo, mother storms into school: 'Action out of sheer despair'

“When the study is published in its entirety, it is interesting and useful to get more information about the details of the analysis.”

Gardner, who participated in the formulation of the nutritional recommendations, is not one of the authors of the new study.

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

To be investigated had participated in the national health and nutrition survey between 2003 and 2018. Data were compared with mortality statistics. The average age of the subjects was 49 years and the average follow-up period was 8 years.

Eating habits were only asked twice per day. This limits drawing conclusions, as does the fact that eating was not measured, but the times are based on the times reported by the participants themselves.

Gardner also points out that other things can affect the results. Those who followed the shortest time-restricted eating window may differ from those who followed other eating schedules in terms of, for example, weight, stress and sugar and fat metabolism, as well as increased blood pressure.

See also  Housing Idyllic rows of pastel-colored houses spread out in the middle of the field - This is the “village of the happy” to which the people of Espoo flee

Even the authors of the study acknowledge the limitations.

“Although the study identified an association between the eight-hour eating window and cardiovascular mortality, it does not mean that time-restricted eating caused the cardiovascular deaths,” says Zhong.

Read more: The food clock is ticking inside you

#Health #Intermittent #fasts #linked #higher #risk #death #study

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Healthcare | A mistake in the laboratory made Miia appear to be a user of numerous drugs – resulting in a child protection notice

Healthcare | A mistake in the laboratory made Miia appear to be a user of numerous drugs - resulting in a child protection notice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result