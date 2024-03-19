Health | Intermittent fasts are linked to a higher risk of death, says a recent study

No unequivocal evidence has been obtained about the effectiveness of time-restricted eating, such as the 16/8 fast.

Short breaks has been glowing in recent years. A model in which all meals of the day are scheduled within certain hours without actually counting calories has gained popularity.

In time-limited fasts, eating is timed within 4–12 hours of the day. The most well-known is probably the 16/8 diet, where there are 16 fasting hours, and eating is scheduled in an 8-hour time window, such as 8–16 or 12–20.

Some studies that have investigated the topic report promising results. When overweight subjects have restricted their eating for 16 weeks, for example 10–11 hours period a day, weight has been lost, sleep has improved and energy has increased – and the benefits have lasted for a year.

Other studies question the efficacy. Time-restricted eating is not a more effective way to lose weight than limiting eating to three meals a day without time windows, tells for example, a study published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine.

Of some of reviews including time-limited eating could also lower blood pressure and improve insulin resistance. When insulin resistance improves, the effect of insulin in the cells improves.

Randomized interventions however, do not unequivocally indicatethat intermittent fasting would be beneficial for sugar and fat metabolism.

Now a new study confuses things even more.

Time-limited eating is linked to a higher risk of death, says an analysis based on data from more than 20,000 Americans.

According to those who followed the 16/8 fast 91 percent higher risk of dying from cardiovascular problems. Those people who had timed their meals within an 8-10 hour window of the day had a 66 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease or stroke.

Professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University Victor Wenze Zhong reported preliminary findings at the American Heart Association meeting in Chicago this week. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

“Overall, this study suggests that time-restricted eating may have short-term benefits but harmful long-term effects,” says the Stanford University professor Christopher Gardner American Heart Association in the bulletin.

“When the study is published in its entirety, it is interesting and useful to get more information about the details of the analysis.”

Gardner, who participated in the formulation of the nutritional recommendations, is not one of the authors of the new study.

To be investigated had participated in the national health and nutrition survey between 2003 and 2018. Data were compared with mortality statistics. The average age of the subjects was 49 years and the average follow-up period was 8 years.

Eating habits were only asked twice per day. This limits drawing conclusions, as does the fact that eating was not measured, but the times are based on the times reported by the participants themselves.

Gardner also points out that other things can affect the results. Those who followed the shortest time-restricted eating window may differ from those who followed other eating schedules in terms of, for example, weight, stress and sugar and fat metabolism, as well as increased blood pressure.

Even the authors of the study acknowledge the limitations.

“Although the study identified an association between the eight-hour eating window and cardiovascular mortality, it does not mean that time-restricted eating caused the cardiovascular deaths,” says Zhong.

