Several health insurers will increase their premiums in the new year, but prices will increase less than expected. For example, the costs for health insurer Menzis’ basic insurance will increase by 5.50 euros per month before 2024. With this limited premium increase, the health insurer hopes to win back policyholders who have switched in recent years.

