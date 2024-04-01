Health insurance | This is why many people now pay for expensive insurance: “It was overwhelming to realize that it might take weeks to get treatment”

The majority of respondents to HS's survey said that they had purchased voluntary health insurance. The parents of children who were very sick were particularly satisfied with their solution.

Finns the number of voluntary medical expenses insurance purchased has been growing steadily for years, and recently the growth has been downright drastic.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told last weekthat some insurance companies have sold medical expense insurance this year and last year at times up to a third more than the previous year.

In connection with the article, HS asked the readers if they have bought voluntary medical insurance and what was the reason for them to buy or not buy insurance.

This survey also supported the attention of insurance companies to some extent: voluntary health insurance is now really popular in Finland.

The majority of the 164 respondents said that they had purchased voluntary health insurance. More than 30 respondents said that they have not taken out insurance and do not intend to do so.

Of course, it is not worth drawing very far-reaching conclusions about the distribution of the survey between yes and no votes.

Insurance many of those who bought it had believed that it would help them get better treatment when it suited them. Looking back now, most of the respondents seemed to be very satisfied with their solution.

Especially those who had experienced accidents during their life or had been seriously ill felt that they benefited a lot from the insurance. Parents of children with a lot of illnesses also praised their decision to buy voluntary insurance.

On the other hand, there were respondents who said that the fees were too high in relation to the benefits received from them.

Some of the respondents do not want to buy insurance because they feel that they get enough care, especially in the area of ​​occupational health. Some would not be able to get insurance because of their old age.

A few said that they cannot afford additional and often very expensive insurance.

For some, the reason was principled: they felt they were already paying high enough taxes anyway. “I trust and would like to trust public health care in the future as well, which has always been the basis of a prosperous Finland,” said the 50-year-old woman from Kerava.

Access to public health care can require long waiting times.

HS publishes readers' experiences with health insurance anonymously, as some of the answers contain, among other things, private health information. The department knows the identities of the respondents.

This is how respondents justify why they have voluntary health insurance:

I have taken out insurance, and thank God I did. I was diagnosed with stomach cancer during a private endoscopy and received special health care. If I were on public welfare, I'd probably still be fighting on the phone with a nurse about access to examinations.

Male, 52, Hyvinkää

I am an entrepreneur and I want to get treatment as quickly as possible. I have calculated that even one major illness will bring the insurance premium back. Yesterday I had a private colonoscopy. The medical expenses and tests leading up to that alone cost more than my annual insurance premium. The procedure itself cost around one thousand euros. I received treatment as soon as the symptoms appeared, I was able to get a check-up within a week and a half. I don't know how long I would have had to wait for time on the public side. Today I'm back at work normally.

Female, 44, Helsinki

Insurance facilitates and speeds up access to treatment. It is too inconvenient to queue for hours at the emergency room with a sick child, when someone should have time to take care of the three children at home in the meantime.

Woman, 38, Espoo

Insurance was taken out for the first child as an experiment. With the food allergies, the insurance was worth the price – knowledge in the public sector is unfortunate. The child was also found to have nepsy challenges, and the insurance has reimbursed thousands of euros for adhd medication and private occupational therapy. Insurance was also taken out for the next child. Special infant formula, private nepsy examinations, private occupational therapy and tongue tendon surgery due to voice defects have been covered by the insurance. On the public side, there are years of queues for all of these. We are by no means well-off, but we scrape together the money for insurance precisely because of the benefits.

Woman, 39, Riihimäki

I took out insurance for myself before the employer could. Now there are two, and that's good. Two years ago I had a herniated disc. They wouldn't have cut it on the public side. The surgeon on the private side said I wouldn't have gotten better without the surgery and would have been dragging my leg for the rest of my life.

The boy has had many ear infections, pneumonia, an ulcer on the scalp and sinus infections. None of this would have been done in public without waiting and crappy service. Faster access to treatment speeds up healing and reduces the risk of sequelae. You can get back to school and hobbies faster, and so can parents to work.

Male, 44, Helsinki

As a freelancer working on events, health insurance is practically equivalent to occupational health for me. I work as an entrepreneur and am therefore excluded from subsidies. Getting sick always means a complete loss of income. Fast and high-quality treatment is valuable, even though my income is small.

Man, 35, Espoo

I am a doctor working in the public sector. I took out health insurance when I was completing the mandatory health center period in 2019. Then I saw with my own eyes how difficult it is to do business in public health care and how weak occupational health services are favored for us public health workers. Public primary health care is designed for those who have nothing else to do during the day but wait in line at the health center, where they might be able to get an appointment sometimes when it doesn't fit their work shifts the best.

Man, 34, Tampere

I took out insurance when I was 57. First came spinal stenosis. If it hadn't been operated on, I would have been paralyzed and unable to move. It happened again five years later, and I had a repeat operation. Fast forward four years, and I suspected breast cancer. I went straight to a private radiologist and was diagnosed in three days. I was operated on immediately, and four weeks later again. In the same operation, the breast was reconstructed. The end result was great, and the total amount from the insurance for these surgeries was 100,000 euros. Now I am completely healthy. I don't trust public health care. There you have to know yourself what the problem is. The insurance helps in this clarification.

Woman, 57, Beautiful

When faced with a slip accident at work as a self-employed person, it was overwhelming to realize that it might take weeks to receive treatment. The bill ran, the customers waited and the man did what he could with one leg and sticks. In the end, I paid dearly out of my own wallet for the MRI and the treatments, because I didn't have insurance. The delay in treatment further weakened the final result.

Male, 54, Lappeenranta

Seven years ago, I was in a cycling accident, the damage of which is still being treated. Private treatment cost so much that without insurance I wouldn't have been able to afford it.

Female, 48, Helsinki

I took out the insurance about 20 years ago “forced by a friend”. I got it really cheap as part of a youth insurance package. As I approached my forties and the number of freckles increased, I started to take advantage of the insurance from behind the shoulder. If the ear was sore, I made an appointment directly with a specialist. When I went to a specialist because of frequent throat pains, he immediately booked me for tonsillectomy two weeks later. The sore throats have been gone for years.

In Finland, you can get comprehensive, fast and affordable health care only if you are triple insured. You can easily get to a primary care doctor, physiotherapist and psychologist through occupational health, you can get to a specialist through private insurance, and in more serious situations you can get help from public specialized medical care. This is an absurd situation.

Woman, 41, Lieto

This is how the respondents justify why they do not have voluntary health insurance:

I haven't taken out health insurance. In order to get tests if necessary, I greatly exaggerate the symptoms. By exaggerating, you can go straight to the emergency room to rest the mite, and the doctor has to examine the symptoms. You can see a dentist when you call the emergency room and complain of unbearable pain. You can still get an emergency appointment on the same day. It doesn't matter to the doctor how you came to the emergency room.

Man, 70, Vantaa

I haven't taken it for the children or myself. Contrary to popular belief, private health services can also be used without insurance. For the price of the insurance, you can already have several visits per year.

Female, Turku, 39

I haven't taken out insurance because you can't at this age.

Man, 75, Vantaa

I think it should be understood that health care is not in crisis by itself, but one of the reasons is that the middle class has abandoned public health care by buying insurance and shifting demand to private services. Without demand, there is no supply. Maybe my attitude would be different if private medical centers were family businesses of a few doctors, but in this situation, nothing makes me take out insurance.

Male, 30, Espoo

I've been sick for so long that I wouldn't have gotten insurance. I have also experienced cancer, but I have paid for the treatment myself from my own funds. It's a shame that no one has offered the man cancer insurance. My wife has been offered one. It would have been a financially sound option ten years ago.

Male, 68, Helsinki

I absolutely do not take out insurance, not for myself or my children, but I notice that I am in the minority in my circle. I have been very satisfied with public health care. In the private sector, I have encountered unnecessary medicalization and an encounter that focuses more on customer service than treating the disease. The customer is satisfied to receive heaps of laboratory visits and medicines, even if in reality it is a self-healing seasonal flu.

Female, 35, Helsinki

I am not granted insurance because I have suffered from depression. It is not granted, even though it has not caused me, for example, incapacity for work. This feels overwhelming and unfair. I should never have sought help, otherwise I could have gotten better protection against other illnesses.

Woman, 34, Porvoo

For my part, I want to support commitment to public health services. You should be able to afford the insurance, as I am a highly educated healthcare professional and self-employed. On the public side, you have to wait in the emergency room, but why not wait? Why are people in such a hurry when that doctor can be seen in a couple of hours? I think there is something wrong with the attitude of our people.

Female, 56, Hämeenlinna