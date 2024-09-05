Earnings were R$5.6 billion in the first 6 months of 2024; in the same period of 2023, they were R$2 billion

The health insurance sector made a profit of R$5.6 billion in the first half of 2024 – an increase of 180% compared to to R$ 2 billion in the same period in 2023according to data released on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) by ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency).

The result is the best for the period since 2019 (R$7.2 billion), with the exception of 2020 (R$11.3 billion), which had a better number due to the pandemic, according to ANS.

The sector’s total revenue exceeded R$170 billion in the first half of the year, with net profit representing approximately 3.27% of the total. The sector obtained R$3.27 in profit for every R$100 in revenue.

According to ANS, there was also better performance by both large and small medical-hospital operators in the first half of the year.

Large companies led the sector, with an increase of R$5 billion in net profit in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

Small operators saw an increase of R$66.7 million in profits. Medium-sized operators, on the other hand, saw a drop of R$1.4 billion.

According to ANS, this negative result was influenced by a specific operator. If this company were excluded from the analysis, there would be an increase of R$397.5 million in the profit of mid-sized operators.