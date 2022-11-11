The premium of the most commonly used health care package from insurer CZ will increase by 3.75 euros per month next year, bringing the price per year to 138.25 euros. The insurer has that on Friday announced. Health insurers must announce their premiums for next year by Saturday at the latest.

On Budget Day, the cabinet announced that the premiums for basic insurance would increase by 11 euros a month, which is a lot more than the increase that CZ is now announcing. “On the surface, it’s not that bad,” says Koen Kuijper of the independent comparison site Care guide. “But for group insured, the premiums will increase by more than ten euros per month.” This is because a discount of up to 5 percent that they benefited from will expire from 1 January.

More than half of the 3.7 million CZ customers are collectively insured, a spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, how much their premiums increase exactly differs per person. “We will compensate for the loss of the discount with replacement benefits such as extra coverage and a discount on the supplementary insurance.”