Apparently, more corona patients ended up in intensive care units in Germany than in other countries, the majority of them on ventilation. It costs.

Berlin – Were there really a “noticeable number” of corona patients in Germany treated intensively? Opinions differ greatly. On the weekend, Die Welt published figures from the DAK, one of the largest health insurance companies in Germany. From February to mid-June, 5157 DAK insured persons were treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units. 81 percent of them were ventilated.

The anesthetist, palliative medicine specialist and author Matthias Thöns classified the numbers critically: “The very high proportion of ventilation cannot be explained solely by medical necessity.” The accusation: Hospitals could have used the corona situation to bill more expensive intensive care treatments than necessary.

The ventilation of corona patients: an expensive affair in Germany

Indeed it is Ventilation of Covid-19 patients costly. It can be billed at 38,500 euros in German intensive care units, in some cases even at 70,000 euros. Franz Knieps, chairman of the DKK umbrella organization, is also in world-Interview skeptical: “In the early phase of the pandemic, a large number of corona patients were intubated, even very old people. You have to ask yourself whether that wasn’t even counterproductive ”.

Thomas Voshaar, chief physician at the Bethanien Hospital in Moers, often gives a margin of discretion in lighter cases. “Due to the high remuneration, there is unfortunately a financial incentive for the invasive form of ventilation”.

Expensive corona patients in intensive care units – hospital society rejects allegations

The German Hospital Society dismissed the allegations at the request of the world however decidedly back. She points out that the published figures are only those of the DAK. They are not congruent with the data from other health insurers. The insured in the fund are above average. “We are not aware of any international comparative study according to which the proportion of ventilated Covid-19 patients in Germany with correspondingly available ventilation capacities was significantly higher than in other countries”.

Michael Weber, President of the Association of Leading Hospital Doctors in Germany, also considers the allegations to be unjustified: “The DAK figures contradict all known official figures”. (vs)