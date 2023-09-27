If you look closely at the health insurers’ accounts, you will see that too little premium is coming in. To pay for the salary increases and to compensate for the disappointing stock market results, an additional 30 euros per month is actually needed, says professor of health economics Wim Groot of Maastricht University. “The major players will continue to offer the basic policy below cost price next year.”

#Health #insurance #cheap #Premium #major #players #tens #actual #costs