Post photos after the corona vaccination that show the yellow vaccination card? Not a very good idea. The health insurance company Barmer Hamburg explains.

Hamburg – It happens more and more that completely against the Coronavirus* Vaccinated people take photos of themselves with their completed yellow vaccination certificate and ultimately publish the picture on the Internet. The Barmer health insurance company knows that too Hamburg*, who strongly advises against such an action.

Frank Liedtke also knows how to justify this. In this context, the Barmer regional manager speaks of different ones Data in the vaccination certificate that could be misused by counterfeiters*. Accordingly, it is not advisable to share relevant recordings on social networks such as Facebook or Instagram. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.